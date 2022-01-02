Warm weather set to give way to snow in the area overnight?

We’ve had temperatures in the mid-60s the past couple of days, but it is January, and the forecast for overnight Sunday into Monday morning has us looking at 2 to 4 inches of snow.

That’s right.

The National Weather Service has Augusta County, Staunton and Waynesboro under a Winter Weather Advisory overnight with snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches possible.

The forecast high for Sunday afternoon is 62 degrees, but temperatures will begin to fall this evening as a slow-moving front stalls in the Tidewater.

A secondary low will form on the front as the cold air moves in across the Appalachians, with rain changing to snow around midnight.

The system should exit the area by early Monday afternoon.

