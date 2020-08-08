Warbird Showcase in Richmond to let public fly an airplane

If you have ever wanted to fly an airplane the Warbird Showcase event at Hanover County Airport in Ashland will provide that opportunity.

Airplane rides in the Tecnam P2002 or P92 aircraft purchased for the Aug. 22-23 event will include being able to take the controls and actually fly the airplane.

“While neither are WWII warbirds, the Tecnam airplanes are contemporary light sport aircraft with amazing performance and are fun to fly,” said Pete Ballard, assistant adjutant of the Capital Wing.

The non-profit Capital Wing of the Commemorative Air Force is presenting its Warbird Showcase in Richmond in conjunction with the Heart of Virginia aircraft flight instruction and service company at the Hanover airport.

FAA-certified flight instructors from HOVA will be sitting in the Tecnam cockpit along with the rider and provide initial basic instruction on how to fly the airplane.

Tickets for the Tecnam airplane rides on either Saturday or Sunday are available in advance from the Capital Wing website www.CapitalWing.org or by email at CapitalWingCAF@gmail.com and asking for tickets.

The public can also purchase rides in the Capital Wing WWII warbirds for Sunday, Aug. 16 at the Culpeper Regional Airport, or for Sunday, Aug. 23 at the Hanover airport in the same way.

The vintage 1940s aircraft include a Stinson L-5 Sentinel Forward Air Controller, Boeing PT-17 Stearman bi-plane Basic Trainer, and a TBM Avenger Torpedo Bomber.

All tickets purchased for Sunday flights at either Culpeper or Ashland will include a free flight certificate and photo/history booklet of the aircraft they fly.

All Capital Wing “Warbird Showcase” events will be held in accordance with coronavirus pandemic guidelines of the CDC, State of Virginia and local health authorities in effect at that time.

These are family-oriented events with something for everyone. Parking and entrance are free, although the non-profit Capital Wing will appreciate donations.

