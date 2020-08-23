Warbird Showcase adds more dates for Warbird rides

The Capital Wing of the Commemorative Air Force has added several more dates to its Warbird Showcase schedule.

The Warbird Showcase has added Aug. 29-30 as well as Labor Day weekend – Sept. 5-7. All Warbird Rides on these dates will take place at the Culpeper Regional Airport.

The Showcase on Aug. 29 will also include a car show.

“Since we started flying Warbird Rides in July the public response has just been tremendous,” said Pete Ballard, assistant adjutant of the Capital Wing. “It seems like everyone wants to get in the air in a WWII warbird. We encourage people to get their Warbird Ride tickets early so they don’t get a “sold out” message,” he said.

Warbird Rides are available in a Stinson L-5, the first Forward Air Controller airplane, a Boeing Stearman bi-plane Primary Trainer and a TBM Avenger, the largest and heaviest single-engine bomber of WWII.

Email CapitalWingCAF@gmail.com for online links to order advance tickets for all Warbird Showcase dates, and information on registering a vehicle for the car show and having its photo taken in front of our 1945 TBM Avenger Torpedo Bomber.

All Capital Wing Warbird Showcase events will be held in accordance with coronavirus pandemic guidelines of the CDC, State of Virginia and local health authorities in effect at that time.

These are family-oriented event with something for everyone. Parking and entrance are free, although the non-profit Capital Wing will appreciate donations.

