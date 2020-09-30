Warbird Showcase adds Charlottesville to tour

The Capital Wing of the Commemorative Air Force has added Charlottesville to its Warbird Showcase Tour this year.

The event will take place Saturday, Oct. 10, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Charlottesville-Albemarle Airport, 100 Aviation Drive.

“Visitors from the Central and Shenandoah Valley regions of Virginia will see our WWII aircraft take to the skies all day long,” said Pete Ballard, Assistant Adjutant of the Capital Wing.

The event will feature rides in a Stinson L-5 Sentinel forward air controller aircraft, Boeing PT-17 Stearman open cockpit bi-plane primary trainer and General Motors TBM Avenger, the largest and heaviest single-engine bomber of WWII, the same type of aircraft flown off an aircraft carrier by president George H.W. Bush.

Warbird rides will be available in the Capital Wing WWII aircraft throughout the day. Rides start at just $89. Advance tickets can be purchased thru the main page of the Capital Wing website at www.capitalwing.org or by emailing CapitalWingCAF@gmail.com and asking for tickets.

Ride tickets will also be sold on site the day of the event for any flight times still available. In addition to the vintage aircraft on static display and in the air, the Capital Wing will bring its PX trailer where airplane models, hats, shirts and other items with an aviation theme will be available for sale.

“Warbird Rides are really an opportunity for people to experience what those young men did during WWII,” said Ballard. “You get to sit in those seats of our nation’s heroes and think about the sights and the sounds and the smells and really take it in.”

The Capital Wing Warbird Showcase event in Charlottesville is being presented in association with the Charlottesville-Albemarle Airport and Signature Flight Support, an aircraft services company at CHO Airport.

