Wanted man arrested in Albemarle County after police pursuit

A Dillwyn man wanted in Orange County and Fluvanna County on multiple warrants was arrested after a police pursuit in Albemarle County on Thursday.

Dustin Welch, 31, is now facing additional charges related to the pursuit, including one felony count of eluding police, two misdemeanor counts of hit-and-run, possession of Schedule I/II drugs, possession with intent to distribute Schedule I/II drugs, and driving on a suspended license for a previous DUI conviction.

Welch was also charged for having a counterfeit inspection sticker on the Toyota and for having license plates that were not registered to the Toyota.

A Virginia State Police trooper observed a Toyota sedan traveling west on Route 250 in the Pantops area with an expired inspection sticker and attempted to stop the vehicle at 1 p.m. Thursday.

When the trooper activated his emergency lights and siren, the vehicle sped off and a pursuit was initiated.

The pursuit continued west on Route 250 with the Toyota sideswiping one vehicle before crossing the centerline and traveling west in the eastbound lanes. The Toyota struck an eastbound vehicle and then crashed as it attempted to turn onto River Bend Road.

Welch fled the scene on foot. Albemarle County Police and the City of Charlottesville Police assisted state police with establishing a perimeter and with the search efforts.

With the assistance of an Albemarle County Police K9 team, Welch was located approximately 3 miles away from the crash scene. He was taken into custody without further incident.

Welch was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of minor injuries sustained in the traffic crash. He was then transported to the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail.

