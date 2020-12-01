Want to increase your Vitamin D levels? Spend some time outdoors this winter

During the winter months, people begin pulling their knits and coats from the closet in an effort to keep warm. Instead of continuing their summer habits of exercising and relaxing outside, many people begin hibernating. As the temperatures drop, people have an increased desire to stay home. However, even throughout the winter, being outside has positive impacts on mental and physical well being. In this article, we will talk about the benefits of Vitamin D and how to obtain it regularly.

Why do I need Vitamin D?

Vitamin D is an important supplement that is used to boost immunity and stabilize energy levels. Vitamin D helps improve cognitive capabilities, calcium intake, and bone health. This vitamin is naturally present in sunlight. Throughout the summer months, you can obtain the adequate amount of Vitamin D by being outdoors for a brief period of time. In the winter, the UV rays are less intense, making it more difficult to obtain the right amount of nutrients. Vitamin D supports:

Bone health

Calcium levels

Muscle formation

Immunity

Protection from chronic illness

The benefits of this nutrient are extensive, making it critical for people to maximize their intake.

How can I spend more time outdoors?

The temperatures are dropping quickly. As people prepare for the holiday season, they actively choose to spend more time inside. It is important the people across Central Virginia learn to embrace the winter months. Although the temperatures are chilly, there are ways that people can enjoy their time outdoors.

Exercise

Exercise is an easy way for people to spend time outside. Whether you choose to walk, run, or bike, these activities provide you with an opportunity to soak in Vitamin D. When you exercise in cold weather, your body naturally works harder to maintain an appropriate body temperature. This activity is beneficial in two ways, by strengthening your body and increasing your nutrient intake. You can hit a local trail or loop through your own neighborhood!

Working outside

If you are currently working remotely, spend a portion of your day outside. It is good for the body and the brain to be exposed to fresh air and natural light. Invest in a heater that you can set outside as you work. If you are working outside in a public area, make sure to put privacy settings on your computer so that no one can access your professional or personal information. In most cases, it is important that people secure a Proton VPN so that they can secure their internet access in public places.

Sitting on the porch

In the evenings or in the mornings, spend some time sitting on the porch. Bring a warm beverage, such as coffee, so that you can stay warm as you relax. This practice can help you to wake up in the morning or unwind after a long day.

Convening with friends

This winter, if you are comfortable gathering together with friends, it is important that you meet in an outdoor space if possible. Not only does being outdoors help stop the spread of COVID-19, but it improves your health in other ways.

Summary

Vitamin D is an important component of overall health. This supplement supports that functionality of the entire body. Even throughout the winter months, it is important that you are receiving a direct intake of this nutrient through sunlight. Prioritize spending time outdoors this winter.

