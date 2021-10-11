Want to be a part of Charlottesville’s Grand Illumination?

The City of Charlottesville and UVA Community Credit Union will present the return of Charlottesville’s Grand Illumination to the Downtown Mall on Friday, Dec. 3 from 5-8 p.m. at Ting Pavilion.

After going all virtual in 2020 with a special Holiday Concert broadcast, organizers are thrilled to be bringing this popular holiday event back in person for the community in 2021 – and now the search is on for a holiday tree to grace City Hall Plaza along with talented musicians to lift spirits on the pavilion stage for the signature Holiday Concert sponsored by Ting.

Holiday Tree Search

Do you have the perfect tree to light up City Hall Plaza for Charlottesville’s Grand Illumination event and to sparkle throughout the holiday season? All community landowners, homeowners, and businesses are encouraged to submit trees for consideration! Tree candidates are ideally about 30 feet tall, fully branched on all sides, accessible by large equipment, and nearing the end of its life and/or needing to be removed for safety reasons.

If you are interested in submitting a tree candidate for Grand Illumination 2021, please send the following information to cvillegrand@charlottesville.gov (subject: GI21 Holiday Tree Search):

Name

Phone number

Email

Attachment/links to tree photo(s)

Submission deadline is Sunday, Oct. 17

Once a tree is selected, City staff will coordinate the cutting and delivery of the tree at no cost to the owner. When the tree is removed from City Hall Plaza in early January it will be prepped for chip mulch and delivered to area school gardens.

Holiday Concert Auditions

Grand Illumination producers are searching for diverse musical talent to participate in the Grand Illumination Holiday Concert sponsored by Ting! To submit your act for consideration, please send the following information to cvillegrand@charlottesville.gov (subject: GI21 Holiday Concert Auditions):

Name

Band/group name

Phone number

Email

Link to video submission (no attachments please!)

Submission deadline is Sunday, Oct. 24

Interested in participating in Charlottesville’s Grand Illumination 2021?

If you would like to inquire about sponsorship, email cvillegrand@charlottesville.gov (subject: GI21 Sponsorship) or text/call 434-409-8226.

If you are a local nonprofit organization interested in hosting a table, email cvillegrand@charlottesville.gov (subject: GI21 Nonprofit)

If you are a local food/holiday craft vendor interested in participating in the Grand Illumination Holiday Market, email cvillegrand@charlottesville.gov (subject: GI21 Holiday Market)

If you would like to inquire about volunteer opportunities, email cvillegrand@charlottesville.gov (subject: GI21 Volunteer)

Be sure to stay updated with the latest event information by visiting cvillegrand.com and engage in fun, interactive posts by following @cvillegrand on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram (#cvillegrand).