Walmart limiting store capacity, instituting one-way movement

Beginning today, Walmart stores across the country will be limiting the number of customers who can be in a store at any one time.

Stores will now allow no more than five customers for each 1,000 square feet at a given time, roughly 20 percent of a store’s capacity.

Walmart will also institute one-way movement through aisles beginning next week in a number of its stores, using floor markers and direction from associates.

“We always want people to feel welcome at Walmart, and we know that in ordinary times a store is a gathering place for members of a community to connect and socialize. We look forward to the time when that is again the case; however, we now want to prioritize health and safety by encouraging customers to do their shopping at a distance from others, then head home,” said Dacona Smith, executive vice president and chief operating officer of Walmart U.S.

To manage the store capacity restriction, associates will mark a queue at a single-entry door and direct arriving customers there, where they will be admitted one-by-one and counted.

Associates and signage will remind customers of the importance of social distancing while they’re waiting to enter a store – especially before it opens in the morning.

Once a store reaches its capacity, customers will be admitted inside on a “1-out-1-in” basis.

“As the COVID-19 situation continues to develop, our leaders and operations teams will continue to listen to advice from medical experts, associates and customers, and consider how we can best serve people while helping slow the spread of the virus. The health and safety of our associates and customers is what matters the most,” Smith said.

