Wall mounted vs. TV stand: Review the best way to display TVs

In the past, TV stands were the only options available for mounting a TV. Nowadays, you can choose the wall mounting option to do so. This is possible due to the technological advancements in screen TV designs and screen technology.

Mounting a TV on your wall is now possible with TVs becoming lighter and thinner. The lightweight prevents them from pulling down the walls when installed, while the slimmer design makes them easy to support with a wall mount.

Although wall mounts are handy, there are still some benefits of TV stands that have made them remain relevant. Understanding what both methods can offer you is necessary when deciding on the best mounting option for your room.

In this article, you will learn more about these methods.

Wall Mounting

The wall mounting option is available on most of the flat-screen TVs today. To attach the brackets and mounts, these TVs feature holes on their bodies. To ensure uniformity between these holes and the brackets, manufacturers follow a design standard here at topwallmountedreview.com.

This is the VESA Mounting Interface Standard. According to this standard, you can buy any bracket on the market, and be sure it will fit your TV. Your TV box will have a label stating the size and type of mount you should get.

Benefits of Wall Mounting

One of the benefits of having a wall-mounted TV in your room is that it helps you save space. It eliminates the need for a stand or table that will usually take up space on the floor. This is because the TV is flat, making it easy to secure very close to the wall surface.

If you want a neat, sleek, and modern finish, then a wall-mounted TV is also great. As the focal point of a room, neatness is crucial. With wall-mounted TVs, you can reduce clutter and hide wires with ease.

This minimizes the possibility of tripping over these wires while moving around. Another benefit is the ease of installation – more comfortable than many people assume. The mount will usually come with a step-by-step guide to aid you through the process.

If you feel the information in the guide is insufficient, then you can find lots of how-to videos online. The installation usually takes less than an hour if you do it properly.

The opportunity to choose the installation height will help you avoid a neck or eye strain. Setting up at the optimal viewing distance will also help minimize these issues.

Disadvantages

A wall-mounted TV can be set-up in less than an hour. Nonetheless, it usually requires more time than setting up a TV with a stand. For individuals who don’t enjoy DIY projects or would prefer not to spend too much time setting up a TV, then wall mounting may not be the best option.

Another issue with having a wall-mounted TV is that you don’t have room for error. If you fail to secure the bolt properly or set the TV correctly, it may fall off. This is something no one wants.

Other reasons why the TV may end up falling off is due to vibrations in the environment. This is common in areas close to railway stations, or places with ongoing building constructions. These vibrations may cause certain bolts to loosen.

The cost of getting certain wall mounts can make some individuals decide to use a TV stand. Some wall mounts can be as expensive as the TV you intend to use it to mount.

Hiding the wires when using a wall mount can also result in more expenses since you will need to hire an electrician. You require the services of these professionals when installing in-wall fire-rated wires.

The height of the TV on the wall can also be a problem. Install it too high, and need to raise your neck to an uncomfortable position to see the screen. In some cases, the position of the TV may be in front of a window. This means direct sunlight may affect the display.

TV Stand

Advantages

Using a TV stand gives you the right to purchase a table to place your TV on. You can choose a table design that complements that of the room you will be placing it. Tables also offer additional storage in the form of cupboards or drawers.

These are useful for storing video games, controllers, DVDs, and other devices. Another massive benefit of a TV stand is in its design. Most stands have a design that helps hide cables and give the TV area an uncluttered appearance.

With a TV stand, you can set up your entertainment systems in a way that grants you easy access to sockets and cables. This is possible without having to move the TV. Finally, if you want a rapid set up that doesn’t require the help of an expert, then this is the option to choose.

Disadvantages

When comparing to wall-mounted TVs, TV stands do occupy more space. For individuals with rooms that have limited floor space, then this isn’t the right option for you.

Since TV stands require the TVs to be set up on a table, then it makes it easier to damage. If you have kids running around the room and someone hits the table by accident, then the TV can fall off.

Anyone with a pet or children in the home should think carefully before deciding to use a TV stand.

Types of Wall Mounts

If you decide to use a wall mount in your room, then there are different types of wall mounts to choose from. You can choose a flat mount or a swivel/tilting mount.

The flat mounts provide an easy installation feature but do not offer any form of tilting or angling. Inserting or removing cables behind the TV can be difficult and uncomfortable. Nevertheless, if you want cheap wall mounts, then these are suitable.

The tilting wall mounts, on the other hand, have a pivot in the middle. This pivot allows users to adjust the vertical angle. This can be a huge benefit when the TV installation height is above the optimal level.

The swivel mounts offer side to side adjustments. These mounts that support angle adjustments are excellent for minimizing all forms of screen reflection.

