walk to end alzheimers takes place on saturday in fishersville
Culture

Walk to End Alzheimer’s takes place on Saturday in Fishersville

Crystal Graham
Last updated:

Walk-to-End-AlzheimersOn Saturday, Augusta County, Staunton and Waynesboro area residents will join the fight to end Alzheimer’s disease at the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s – the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research.

On walk day, participants honor those affected by Alzheimer’s with the poignant Promise Garden ceremony – a mission-focused experience that signifies our solidarity in the fight against the disease. The colors of the Promise Garden flowers represent people’s connection to Alzheimer’s – their personal reasons to end the disease.

The walk will take place Saturday at 10 a.m. The open ceremony will take place at 9:30 a.m. The walk is taking place at the Murphy Deming College of Health Sciences at 100 Baldwin Road in Fishersville.

For more information and to register, visit alz.org/greateraugustawalk.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

