Walk to End Alzheimer’s takes place on Saturday in Fishersville
On Saturday, Augusta County, Staunton and Waynesboro area residents will join the fight to end Alzheimer’s disease at the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s – the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research.
On walk day, participants honor those affected by Alzheimer’s with the poignant Promise Garden ceremony – a mission-focused experience that signifies our solidarity in the fight against the disease. The colors of the Promise Garden flowers represent people’s connection to Alzheimer’s – their personal reasons to end the disease.
The walk will take place Saturday at 10 a.m. The open ceremony will take place at 9:30 a.m. The walk is taking place at the Murphy Deming College of Health Sciences at 100 Baldwin Road in Fishersville.
For more information and to register, visit alz.org/greateraugustawalk.