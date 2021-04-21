Walk-in COVID-19 vaccination appointments available Wednesday, Friday in Harrisonburg-Rockingham

Walk-in COVID-19 vaccine appointments are available at two events in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County this week.

When: Wednesday, April 21st from 2-6pm

Where: Rockingham County Fair Exhibit Hall, 4808 S Valley Pk, Rockingham County

Who: Everyone aged 18 years and older

Vaccine: First and second dose Moderna

Walk-in appointment availability is dependent upon vaccine supply. Get a guaranteed appointment slot by registering now at vaccineappointments.virginia.gov/client/registration?clinic_id=2428. Check your spam folder for confirmation emails.

If receiving a second dose, first must have been Moderna administered on or before March 28th. Feel free to share this link and please read the frequently asked questions below the signature.

When: Friday, April 23rd from 8am-12pm

Where: James Madison University Convocation Center, 895 University Blvd, Harrisonburg

Who: Everyone aged 16 years and older

Vaccine: First and second dose Pfizer

Walk-in appointment availability is dependent upon vaccine supply. Get a guaranteed appointment slot by registering now at vaccineappointments.virginia.gov/client/registration?clinic_id=2870. Check your spam folder for confirmation emails.

If receiving a second dose, first must have been Pfizer administered on or before April 6th. Feel free to share this link and please read the frequently asked questions below the signature.

