Walgreens adding more locations providing COVID-19 testing at no cost

Published Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, 5:31 pm

Walgreens has added seven additional stores to its partnership with Virginia Department of Health to provide Abbott BinaxNOW rapid antigen testing at selected Walgreens locations across the Commonwealth.

This arrangement increases the number of Walgreens locations that will operate drive-thru COVID-19 testing at no cost to the public from 19 to 26 stores.

“While recent focus of VDH has been on vaccinations, testing remains a critical response component in containing existing disease in our communities” VDH Chief Deputy Commissioner Dr. Parham Jaberi said. “This expanded partnership increases access to testing for communities that lack adequate testing services including communities with a high rate of vulnerable populations.”

VDH encourages the use of these tests for individuals who are symptomatic, those who have been in close contact with someone diagnosed with COVID-19, and anyone at high risk of complications.

Walgreens pharmacy teams will oversee the patient’s self-administration of a COVID-19 test, where test results will be processed at the pharmacy and provided to patients within 24 hours.

COVID-19 testing will be available by appointment to adults and children age 3 and older who meet screening criteria to receive a test. Appointments can be made by following the steps at Walgreens.com/COVID19Testing

The seven additional Walgreens COVID-19 testing locations are listed below:

Bealeton: 11037 Marsh Rd

Clintwood: 5451 Dickenson Hwy

Exmore: 4053 Lankford Hwy

Gate City: 119 East Jackson St

Lynchburg: 21400 Timberlake Rd

Marion: 1102 N Main St

Yorktown: 6608 George Washington Memorial Hwy

For a list of additional testing options, visit the VDH website at www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-testing.

