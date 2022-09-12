Wake’s Sam Hartman leads ACC Football weekly honorees
The ACC Football Players of the Week have been recognized following their standout performances in last weekend’s games. The selections are determined by a vote of a select media panel.
The following are this week’s honorees:
QUARTERBACK – Sam Hartman, Wake Forest, QB, Charlotte, N.C.
Making his first appearance of the season, finished 18-of-27 passing for 300 yards and four touchdowns in Wake Forest’s 45-25 road win at Vanderbilt • Touchdown passes went to four different Demon Deacon receivers • Ranks second in Wake Forest history with 9,566 career passing yards, and his 76 career touchdown passes are tied for the eighth-most in ACC history.
RUNNING BACK – Israel Abanikanda, Pitt, RB, Brooklyn, N.Y.
Rushed for a career-high 154 yards with a touchdown on 25 carries (6.2 avg.) against No. 24 Tennessee • Added a 21-yard reception to finish with 175 scrimmage yards • Gave Pitt a 10-0 first-quarter lead with a 76-yard touchdown run, the Panthers’ longest rush since Nov. 10, 2018, when Qadree Ollison had a school-record 97-yard run (TD) against Virginia Tech.
RECEIVER – A.T. Perry, Wake Forest, WR, Lake Worth, Fla.
Hauled in five passes for 142 yards and a touchdown in the Demon Deacons’ 45-25 win at Vanderbilt • Has caught at least one pass in each of his last 23 games • His 18 career touchdown receptions are eighth-most in Wake Forest history and seven off the school record of 25 held by Ricky Proehl (1986-89).
OFFENSIVE LINEMAN – Matthew Bergeron, Syracuse, OT, Victoriaville, Quebec, Canada
Syracuse’s highest graded offensive lineman in Saturday’s 48-14 win over UConn • Played 65 snaps, had five knockdown blocks and allowed just one pressure • Led an offensive line unit that paved the way for 470 yards of total offense (156 rushing, 314 passing) and allowed QB Garrett Shrader a clean pocket to complete 20-of-23 passes on the day • Syracuse scored on its first seven possessions and did not punt until the fourth quarter.
DEFENSIVE LINEMAN – TyJuan Garbutt, Virginia Tech, DE, Fredricksburg, Va.
Registered three tackles, 3.0 TFLs and a sack in Saturday night’s 27-10 win over visiting Boston College • Added four quarterback hurries and one pass break-up • Forced one fumble, his first of the season and third of his career.
LINEBACKER – Cedric Gray, North Carolina, LB, Charlotte, N.C.
Notched his career high in tackles for the second week in a row with 14 in Saturday’s 35-28 non-conference win at Georgia State • Added two TFLs as the Tar Heels posted their second consecutive road win and moved to 3-0 on the year.
DEFENSIVE BACK – Jaylen Stinson, Duke, S, Opelika, Ala.
Logged 11 tackles, caused one fumble and broke up a pass in Duke’s 31-23 win at Northwestern on Saturday • Helped seal the victory by forcing a fumble inside the Duke 1-yard line with 12 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter, jarring the ball loose from Northwestern RB Evan Hull, who was less than a yard from the goal line • The ball was recovered by the Blue Devils’ Brandon Johnson in the end zone.
SPECIALIST – Andres Borregales, Miami, PK, Miami, Fla.
Connected on all six of his kicks in Saturday’s 30-7 win over Southern Miss • Hit three field goals of 30-plus yards, including one from 40 • Averaged 63.6 yards per kickoff, logging a touchback on all but two of seven.
ROOKIE – Omarion Hampton, North Carolina, RB, Clayton, N.C.
Scored two rushing touchdowns while running for a career-high 110 yards in Saturday’s 35-28 win at Georgia State • Averaged 6.9 yards on 16 rushing attempts while scoring the game-tying and go-ahead touchdowns in the second half.