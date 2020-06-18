Wake Up Waynesboro encourages residents to explore downtown

Today marks the rollout of Wake Up Waynesboro – a fun, interactive game to help residents explore downtown, and get reacquainted with downtown merchants.

“Wake Up Waynesboro is a combined scavenger hunt and bingo game that provides folks an opportunity to get out of the house and have a little fun rediscovering the community, all while supporting our resilient downtown merchants,” said Jennifer Callison, tourism and marketing manager for the City of Waynesboro.

Bingo can be achieved by making certain types of purchases, such as coffee, pizza, or gift cards, identifying partially disclosed landmarks and snapping a photo, or a combination of those activities.

The city economic development and tourism department and Destination Downtown Waynesboro are partnering on the project, which involves local merchants contributing gift cards and other merchandise for prizes for completed bingo cards.

In addition to a random drawing at the end of the promotion, there are several special prizes and drawings:

First 100 completed submissions will receive a “Wake Up Waynesboro” T-shirt

First completed card will win $100 in merchant gift cards

First “blacked out” bingo card (check off all 25 squares) will win $200 in merchant gift cards

On the first four Fridays in July, entries from the preceding week will be pooled and drawn from for $50 in merchant gift cards

Random drawing from all cards that identify all of the landmarks on the card will win a framed photo print of one of your own photos

Every submitter will receive a packet of coupons from participating merchants

Complete details and a printable bingo card are available at www.WakeUpWaynesboro.com.

The promotion ends on July 31. To be eligible for the random drawing, all completed cards must be received by Aug. 3.

