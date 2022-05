Wake Forest rallies from early deficit, downs Liberty, 10-5, on Wednesday

The Wake Forest Demon Deacons overcame an early Liberty lead to defeat the Flames, 10-5, Tuesday evening at David F. Couch Ballpark.

Liberty jumped out to an early 5-2 advantage in the top of the third, only to see Wake Forest score eight unanswered for the victory.

Flames left fielder Three Hillier hit his fourth home run in the contest.

Liberty moves to 28-15 overall. Wake Forest improves to 32-13.

