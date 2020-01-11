Wake Forest QB Jamie Newman headed to Georgia
Wake Forest QB transfer Jamie Newman is headed to Georgia, which is losing starting quarterback Jake Fromm to the NFL draft.
Newman threw for 2,868 yards and 26 touchdowns for the Demon Deacons in 2019, leading Wake to an 8-5 record, though the Deacs lost four of their last five after a 7-1 start.
The 6’4”, 230-pounder had entered the NCAA transfer portal after the season, and was reportedly considering Maryland, Miami, Oregon and Washington, before the Fromm news hit earlier this week.
Newman will be eligible next season for Georgia, where he has already enrolled in classes and will participate in spring practice.
Georgia went 12-2 in 2019 and was ranked fifth in the final CFP poll, just missing the four-team national championship playoff,.
The Bulldogs open the 2020 season on Labor Day Night in Atlanta against Virginia.
