Wake Forest loses seven-footer Olivier Sarr to Kentucky

Published Wednesday, May. 6, 2020, 12:50 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

Olivier Sarr is taking his talents to Kentucky, a big loss for Wake Forest and new coach Steve Forbes.

Sarr had informed Wake that he intended to enter the transfer portal after the school fired coach Danny Manning last month.

The seven-foot junior was a third-team All-ACC selection in 2019-2020, averaging 13.7 points and 9.0 rebounds per game for the Demon Deacons.

After Wake Forest announced the hiring of Forbes, who posted a 130-43 record in five seasons at East Tennessee, Sarr met with Forbes and his new staff to discuss returning for his senior season in Winston-Salem.

He also attracted interest from Duke, Florida State, Gonzaga and Baylor, according to an ESPN report, which indicated that Sarr would not have enough credits to be able to graduate before transferring, meaning he would need to apply for a waiver from the NCAA to be able to play at UK in the 2020-2021 season.

Sarr told ESPN that he has no interest in sitting out a year if he doesn’t get the waiver, and would instead play professionally in Europe before entering the NBA Draft process in the spring of 2021.

Story by Chris Graham

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”

Comments