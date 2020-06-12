Wake Forest football alum to serve as next ABC ‘Bachelor’

Former Wake Forest wide receiver Matt James was introduced as the next “Bachelor,” becoming the first African-American to serve as the star of the ABC reality series.

James had been cast as a contestant on a previous season of “The Bachelorette” that ended up being put on hiatus due to COVID-19.

“Matt has been on our radar since February, when producers first approached him to join ‘Bachelor Nation,’” said Karey Burke, the president of ABC Entertainment. “When filming couldn’t move forward as planned, we were given the benefit of time to get to know Matt, and all agreed he would make a perfect Bachelor. We feel so privileged to have Matt as our first black ‘Bachelor,’ and we cannot wait to embark on this journey with him.”

James, listed as a 6’5”, 220-pounder in his playing days, worked his way back from injuries to play a significant role for Wake in 2014, hauling in 40 receptions for 401 yards.

According to his Instagram page, he’s stayed in football shape and can run a 6:20 mile.

