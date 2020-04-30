Wake Forest announces ETSU’s Steve Forbes as new hoops coach
Wake Forest acted quickly to move on from the Danny Manning era, announcing the hire of East Tennessee State coach Steve Forbes on Thursday.
Forbes has a career record of 260-77 in stints at ETSU and two stops in the JUCO ranks.
He won at least 24 games in each of his five seasons at East Tennessee State, including a 30-4 record in 2019-2020, which would have been his second season qualifying for an NCAA Tournament.
“Coming to Wake Forest presents an opportunity to be a part of a special brand and a chance to impact our student-athletes’ lives in a positive way while competing for championships,” Forbes said in a statement. “My highest priority is spending time and developing relationships with our current student-athletes, alumni and the young men who will make up the future of Demon Deacon basketball.”
Manning had just one winning season in his six years at Wake Forest, finishing with a 78-111 record, including a 30-80 mark in ACC play.
The Deacs went 13-18 in 2019-2020, the fifth time in Manning’s tenure that a Wake team lost at least 18 games in a season.
Story by Chris Graham
