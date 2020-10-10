Wait out the rain: Fall color season about to peak in Virginia

Rain is in the forecast for this weekend, but this could be a blessing in disguise as the calendar moves us closer to peak fall color season.

“While many people may think of New England as the best places to view the fall foliage, nature’s show is gorgeous right here in Virginia” said Morgan Dean at AAA Mid-Atlantic. “Depending on where you live in the state, planning is key to ensure you enjoy fall’s colors at their peak.”

Peak fall color is projected along the Skyline Drive and Blue Ridge Parkway between Oct. 15-25, according to the Virginia Department of Forestry, which provides weekly foliage reports and predicts when fall colors will peak in Virginia.

The Blue Ridge Parkway is a 469-mile that drive twists through Virginia and North Carolina, connecting Shenandoah National Park and Great Smoky Mountains National Park. Blue Ridge Parkway in an All-American road and holds a record as “America’s longest linear park.”

Skyline Drive runs more than 100 miles through Shenandoah National Park. Looking for a place to pull over to enjoy the colors? There are 75 scenic overlooks providing plenty of viewing and picture taking spots.

Other great spots to enjoy the fall foliage in Virginia: Humpback Rocks, Mabry Mill, Natural Bridge State Park, Peaks of Otter, Hanging Rock Overlook, Carter Mountain Orchard, Roanoke Star and Mill Mountain Park, Virginia Creeper Trail and Crabtree Falls.

Get the latest on the changing colors and suggestions for the best places to see foliage at Virginia is for Lovers.

