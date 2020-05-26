#WahoowaSaturday: Virtual tailgating, football, hoops games, Good Old Song

The initial #WahoowaSaturday is scheduled for this coming Saturday, May 30, with a virtual game day tailgate, a watch party featuring the 2007 football team and re-airs of classic television and radio broadcasts of Cavalier sporting events.

Wahoowa Saturday will be featured across a number of platforms including the ACC Network, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, the Virginia Sports App and WINA radio (Charlottesville).

Schedule

10 a.m. – Welcome to Wahoowa Saturday

Watch a special message from UVA’s coaches to kickoff Wahoowa Saturday that will appear on Facebook (Virginia Cavaliers), Twitter (@VirginiaSports) and Instagram (VirginiaSports).

11 a.m. – Reenact Your Favorite Moment in Virginia Sports History

During the week leading up to Wahoowa Saturday, fans reenact a favorite moment in Virginia athletics history and post with the hashtag #GoHoos on their personal Twitter or Instagram accounts. UVA will retweet the best performances on Twitter (@VirginiaSports).

12 p.m. – Classic Highlights & Trivia

Highlights from classic games will be posted at 12 p.m., 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. followed by a trivia question from the featured game at 1 p.m., 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. with prizes awarded to random entrants who participate in the contest. The highlights and trivia will appear on Facebook (Virginia Cavaliers), Twitter (@VirginiaSports) and associated team sport social media accounts.

12:30 p.m. – Wahoowa Tailgate

Fans are encouraged to participate in a virtual tailgate party. Fire up the grill and your favorite tailgate food, fly your UVA flags and show off your best Virginia apparel to engage with Wahoo Nation. Fans can post photos of their at-home tailgates on their Twitter and Instagram with the hashtag #GoHoos for the opportunity to win a prize.

1-6 p.m. Classic Radio Broadcasts

For the first time in decades, listen to the archived radio broadcast of several classic UVA sporting events on WINA (1070 AM and 98.9 FM) in Charlottesville and on the VirginiaSports App. The featured games include:

1982 Men’s Basketball vs. Georgetown (Saturday at 1 p.m.)

1990 Football vs. Clemson (Saturday at 3 p.m.)

1983 Men’s Basketball vs. Maryland-Ralph Sampson’s final home game (Sunday at 1 p.m.)

1984 Football – The Peach Bowl vs. Purdue (Sunday at 3 p.m.

1 p.m. Classic TV Broadcasts on ACC YouTube

Watch these epic games on the ACC’s YouTube channel

1990 Football vs. Clemson

1994 Football vs. North Carolina

2001 Men’s Basketball vs. North Carolina

4 p.m. 2007 Football at Miami Re-Broadcast on ACC Network

UVA crashes Miami’s final college game played at the Orange Bowl by defeating the Hurricanes 48-0. Former UVA head coach Al Groh will be joined by members of that team for a Watch Party that will be simultaneously shown on Facebook (Virginia Cavaliers & UVAFootball) and Twitter (@VirginiaSports & @VirginiaFootball).

7 p.m. Singing of The Gold Old Song

Fans can come together and join a special guest in the singing of “The Good Old Song” to cap off a great day of fun and activities. Watch the video on Facebook (Virginia Cavaliers), Twitter (@VirginiaSports) and Instagram (VirginiaSports).

