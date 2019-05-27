Wahoowa! UVA men’s lacrosse brings home program’s sixth national title

UVA won its sixth men’s lacrosse national championship, defeating the 2018 champ, Yale, 13-9, on Memorial Day.

The ‘Hoos (17-3) didn’t need to rally late in this one, after coming back from a five-goal deficit in the fourth quarter to defeat Maryland in the quarterfinals, then erasing a two-goal lead for Duke in a two-overtime win in the national semifinals.

Virginia led 2-1 at the end of the first quarter, 6-2 at the half, and rode a five-goal run in the third to an 11-5 lead entering the fourth.

Yale (15-4) would only get as close as four in the final frame.

Goalie Alex Rode was stellar in the net, with 13 saves.

Matt Moore had four goals and an assist for Virginia, with Michael Krauss adding three goals, and Dox Aitken and Petey LaSalla each scoring two.

The win capped a memorable run for Virginia in 2019. The Cavaliers had started the season just 1-2, with a blowout loss at Loyola (Md.) and a home loss to High Point, before reeling off a trio of overtime wins, over Princeton, Syracuse and Brown, en route to a 16-1 finish that included the ACC regular-season and tournament championships.

The win over Duke in the national semis broke an 11-game losing streak to the Blue Devils.

Then came the finale, which saw Virginia dominate basically from the outset.

It was the second national championship of the spring for UVA, which, of course, also won the men’s basketball championship last month.

Like this: Like Loading...



Pre-order for $20: click here.





The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history. Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is now available at a special pre-sale discounted price of $20. The book is expected to ship by June 10, 2019, and will retail for $25.The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.

Related Content

Shop Google