Wade’s Mill hosting annual Apple Butter Festival
Celebrate fall at the 23rd annual Apple Butter Festival at Wade’s Mill, Virginia’s oldest, continuously operating commercial grist mill, on Saturday, Oct. 20.
Wade’s Mill will be making apple butter the old-fashioned way, slow simmered in a 130+-year-old copper pot over an open fire. Take a turn stirring with the long-handled wooden paddle and take home a fresh jar.
Explore Wade’s Mill’s three floors of historic milling equipment and museum displays to learn about the history and tradition of grist milling in the Shenandoah Valley. The Raphine mill’s 100 percent natural, stone-ground flours, grits, cornmeals and mixes will be available in the Mill Shop.
Enjoy demonstrations and handmade crafts by local artisans including blacksmithing, broom making, alpaca wool products, pottery, stained glass, lavender products, rocks and gems, jewelry, wood turning and more.
- The New Corner Grocery & Bluegrass Band (12:30-3:00 p.m.)
- Fresh bread baked in our outdoor oven
- Demonstrations and handcrafted gifts by local artisans
- Demonstrations by the Rockbridge County Sheriff Office’s K9 Unit
- Rocks Money Pit award winning BBQ
- Raphine Volunteer Fire Company’s famous BBQ chicken
- Chuck wagon fruit cobblers cooked by Campfire Catering
- Wine from Rockbridge Vineyard
- Cider from Halcyon Days Cider Company
Free admission and parking.
From I 81 exit 205, go 4 miles / 10 minutes west on Raphine Road.
Info: www.wadesmill.com/event/23rd-annual-apple-butter-festival/