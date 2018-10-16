Wade’s Mill hosting annual Apple Butter Festival

Celebrate fall at the 23rd annual Apple Butter Festival at Wade’s Mill, Virginia’s oldest, continuously operating commercial grist mill, on Saturday, Oct. 20.

Wade’s Mill will be making apple butter the old-fashioned way, slow simmered in a 130+-year-old copper pot over an open fire. Take a turn stirring with the long-handled wooden paddle and take home a fresh jar.

Explore Wade’s Mill’s three floors of historic milling equipment and museum displays to learn about the history and tradition of grist milling in the Shenandoah Valley. The Raphine mill’s 100 percent natural, stone-ground flours, grits, cornmeals and mixes will be available in the Mill Shop.

Enjoy demonstrations and handmade crafts by local artisans including blacksmithing, broom making, alpaca wool products, pottery, stained glass, lavender products, rocks and gems, jewelry, wood turning and more.

The New Corner Grocery & Bluegrass Band (12:30-3:00 p.m.)

Fresh bread baked in our outdoor oven

Demonstrations and handcrafted gifts by local artisans

Demonstrations by the Rockbridge County Sheriff Office’s K9 Unit

Rocks Money Pit award winning BBQ

Raphine Volunteer Fire Company’s famous BBQ chicken

Chuck wagon fruit cobblers cooked by Campfire Catering

Wine from Rockbridge Vineyard

Cider from Halcyon Days Cider Company

Free admission and parking.

From I 81 exit 205, go 4 miles / 10 minutes west on Raphine Road.

Info: www.wadesmill.com/event/23rd-annual-apple-butter-festival/

