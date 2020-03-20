VWC remains open, in-person hearings, mediations postponed through March 31

The Virginia Workers’ Compensation Commission is closely monitoring the quickly evolving changes surrounding COVID-19.

In response to the latest information, all in-person Commission hearings and mediations have been cancelled through March 31st.

The Commission remains open for all other business and therefore there is no change at this time in policy or procedure with regard to timely filing, statutes of limitation, or other statutory or rule based time limitations.

All parties affected will be contacted by the Commission as soon as possible to reschedule.

If you have additional questions about an upcoming hearing, please contact the Deputy Commissioner’s Office located on your Notice of Hearing, or contact VWC’s Customer Contact Center at 1-877-664-2566.

Visitors with respiratory or flu-like symptoms, or those considered vulnerable to COVID-19, should please refrain from coming to Commission offices.

As for all other Commission business operations, we will continue to work in accordance with the State of Virginia and Commission guidelines and recommendations. Additional updates will be announced as needed.

The Commission is working diligently to assist our customers as needed. If you have any other questions, contact VWC at 1-877-664-2566 or email: questions@workcomp.virginia.gov.

