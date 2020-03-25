VWC cancels in-person hearings, mediations through April 30

The Virginia Workers’ Compensation Commission has canceled all in-person hearings and mediations through April 30.

The commission remains open for all other business and therefore there is no change at this time in policy or procedure with regard to timely filing, statutes of limitation, or other statutory or rule based time limitations.

All parties affected will be contacted by the commission as soon as possible to reschedule.

As a reminder, the commission accepts electronic signatures for these forms: Claim For Benefits, Award Agreement, Fatal Award Agreement, Termination of Wage Loss and Employer’s Application.

During this time, VWC is committed to continuing to serve its customers:

Its website and WebFile remain operational

The Customer Contact Center is still available for calls at 1-877-664-2566

The commission is working closely with stakeholders to accommodate upcoming hearing and mediation schedules

If you have additional questions about an upcoming hearing, contact the Deputy Commissioner’s Office located on your Notice of Hearing, or contact VWC’s Customer Contact Center at 1-877-664-2566.

Visitors with respiratory or flu-like symptoms, or those considered vulnerable to COVID-19, should please refrain from coming to Commission offices.

As for all other Commission business operations, we will continue to work in accordance with the State of Virginia and Commission guidelines and recommendations. Additional updates will be announced as needed.

The Commission is working diligently to assist our customers as needed. If you have any other questions, please contact VWC at 1-877-664-2566 or email: questions@workcomp.virginia.gov.

