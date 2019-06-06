VSU, USDA to host annual Agriculture Field Day in Culpeper County

The Carver Center in Culpeper County is the site for the VSU/USDA Agriculture Field Day to be held this year on Wednesday, June 12.

The event is hosted by the Small Farm Outreach Program (SFOP), which is part of Virginia Cooperative Extension at Virginia State University (VSU).

The event is free and open to the public from 8 a.m. until noon. Pre-registration is required. To register, visit www.ext.vsu.edu/calendar, click on the event and then click on the registration link.

The field day highlights practical applications for crop production and management from Cooperative Extension specialists and VSU agriculture research with demonstrations on high tunnels and small-garden plots; commercial rabbit production; drones/UAVs; nutrient management and weed control with cover crops, and more. VSU Small Farm Hispanic Outreach agents will be available to assist registrants who are native Spanish speakers.

The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) will have representatives on hand from Farm Service Agency, Rural Development, National Agricultural Statistics Service, Natural Resources Conservation Service, and Food and Nutrition Service (SNAP Sign Up) to discuss the resources, services and support their agencies provide for small and beginning farmers.

Representatives from the Virginia Department of Forestry, Black Farmers of America, and the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services will also be present.

“We are excited to bring our popular field day to small farmers in the Northern Virginia region this year,” said William Crutchfield, director of the SFOP. “The Carver Center was a great fit to showcase how our programs can benefit small-scale agriculture enterprises and producers in the area.”

“During the past year, the Small Farm Outreach Program at VSU has seen the growing potential for the Carver Center to serve as a venue for educational workshops and demonstrations,” said Carl Stafford, Extension agent in Culpeper County. “The field day is another benefit to farmers from this successful collaboration.”

If you have any questions or are a person with a disability and desire any assistive devices, services or other accommodations to participate in this activity, please contact the SFOP office at smallfarm@vsu.edu or call (804) 524-3292 / TDD (800) 828-1120 during business hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. to discuss accommodations five days prior to the event.

Extension is a joint program of Virginia Tech, Virginia State University, the U.S. Department of Agriculture, and state and local governments. Virginia Cooperative Extension programs and employment are open to all, regardless of age, color, disability, gender, gender identity, gender expression, national origin, political affiliation, race, religion, sexual orientation, genetic information, veteran status, or any other basis protected by law. VSU is an equal opportunity/ affirmative action employer. Issued in furtherance of Cooperative Extension work, Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University, Virginia State University, and the U.S. Department of Agriculture cooperating. Edwin J. Jones, Director, Virginia Cooperative Extension, Virginia Tech, Blacksburg; M. Ray McKinnie, Administrator, 1890 Extension Program, Virginia State University, Petersburg.

