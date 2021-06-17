VSP IDs Dillwyn man shot, killed after pursuit that began in Waynesboro

Virginia State Police identified the man fatally shot by state troopers after a pursuit that began Wednesday in Waynesboro.

Kendall A. Jamerson, 35, of Dillwyn, was the subject of a request for assistance from the Buckingham County Sheriff’s Office, which advised VSP that Jamerson was a violent felon wanted on 10 felony warrants, three misdemeanor charges and a protective order by the county, and that he should be considered armed and dangerous, and to be approached with caution.

Troopers located Jamerson and a female passenger seated inside a Chevrolet Tahoe in a parking lot in the 2700 block of West Main Street in Waynesboro. As the troopers were pulling into the parking lot, Jamerson began to drive away and struck one of the trooper’s vehicles.

A pursuit of the Tahoe was initiated and continued along Route 250 through Waynesboro into Augusta County. The suspect vehicle then went south on the Blue Ridge Parkway and eventually onto Pedlar River Road, where Jamerson jumped from his moving vehicle. The Tahoe continued off the road and came to rest in a ditch.

The troopers then engaged the male subject, who was armed with a handgun. During that encounter, the troopers fired at the wanted subject. The troopers immediately called for EMS to respond to the scene and administered CPR until the ambulance arrived. Jamerson died at the scene.

Two loaded .22-caliber handguns were recovered at the scene.

His remains were transported to the Office of the Medical Examiner in Roanoke for examination, autopsy and positive identification.

The 40-year-old female passenger was not injured during the shooting. She was transported to Lynchburg General Hospital for treatment of injuries sustained from having been assaulted earlier by Jamerson.

No state police personnel were injured during the course of the shooting. In accordance with state police policy, the troopers involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave pending the ongoing criminal investigation and an internal administrative investigation.

Once the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Appomattox Field Office concludes its investigation, the criminal investigative findings will be turned over to the Commonwealth’s Attorney for review and final adjudication of the matter.

