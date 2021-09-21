VSCPA donates books to schools, libraries in honor of Virginia CPA Week

Virginia CPA Week spotlights the value CPAs bring to the Commonwealth and its citizens, businesses and institutions.

To celebrate, the Virginia Society of Certified Public Accountants is donating 1,000 copies of the children’s picture book “When I Grow Up I Want to Be… An Accountant” to elementary schools, libraries, community centers and other organizations statewide.

Written by Dr. Adrian L. Mayse, CPA, the Chair of Accounting at Howard University and fellow member of the National Association of Black Accountants (NABA), the vibrant book allows young children of diverse backgrounds to see themselves on the pages and exposes them to the world of accounting. “Accountants look like me. They look like you,” Mayse writes in the book.

“Promoting the possibilities of a career in accounting to elementary students is a wonderful way to celebrate Virginia CPA Week this year,” said VSCPA President & CEO Stephanie Peters, CAE. “It’s crucial that we encourage students to consider the immense doors accounting can open, and as part of our focus on diversity, equity and inclusion, we also want to help increase the number of minority students who choose to pursue accounting and the CPA designation.”

CPAs are innovative and strategic advisors that play a vital role in the fiscal health and economic growth and prosperity of Virginia, and this commemorative week highlights the CPA profession’s important contributions to Virginia citizens and communities. CPAs across the Commonwealth (and those who count on them) will use the #CountOnCPAs social media hashtag to build awareness of the significant importance of CPA services.

Virginia CPA Week is just one of the VSCPA’s ongoing efforts to promote the CPA profession in Virginia and connect our 13,000 members with the public through community service programs, nonprofit resources and more.

For more information on Virginia CPA Week, including other ways to help celebrate your CPA, visit www.vscpa.com/CountOnCPAs. To learn about CPA services and search for a CPA in your area, visit www.vscpa.com/FindaCPA.