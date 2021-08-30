VPAS seeks to boost nutrition for seniors

Valley Program for Aging Services has received additional resources to help boost nutrition and improve health for older adults.

Additional Farm Market Fresh For Seniors Coupons are available for older adults to receive $45 worth of fresh, locally grown fruits, vegetables, and cut herbs. And, air conditioning units and fans are available for older adults who need help cooling their homes as part of the Senior Cool Care Program.

To qualify for either program, individuals must be 60 years of age or older, live in Staunton, Augusta County, or Waynesboro, have a monthly income of no more than $1,610 (single) or $2,178 (couple).

Coupons for the Farm Market Fresh For Seniors Program are available on a first come first served basis and must be distributed by the end of Sept. They can be redeemed from participating farmers at the Staunton, Verona, and Waynesboro Farmer’s Markets and are valid through Nov. 20.

Individuals cannot be an immediate family member or live with a participating farm market vendor. Only one coupon book per eligible senior or two coupon books per eligible couple per Market Season will be permitted.

In addition to supporting senior nutrition, the program also supports local farmers and farmers’ markets in the Staunton, Augusta County, and Waynesboro region. The program is supported by the USDA, Food and Nutrition Service.

The Farm Market Fresh for Seniors program is jointly sponsored by VPAS, Virginia Department for Aging and Rehabilitative Services, and Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.

“Many older adults in our community are more vulnerable now as a result of the continuing coronavirus pandemic,” said Janice Gentry, VPAS Regional Director. “Providing them with fresh localproduce will help keep them healthier in the months to come.”

The Senior Cool Care Program is sponsored by Dominion Energy. A limited number of air conditioners are available. Fans are also available if the individual prefers to receive a fan.

Those interested in applying for either program should contact the local VPAS office at (540) 949-7141.