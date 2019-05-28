VPAS offers nutrition, cool care help for local seniors

VPAS is collaborating with other organizations this summer to increase access to nutrition and heat relief for low-income adults in the Staunton, Augusta County and Waynesboro region.

Older adults with limited income may be eligible to receive $40 in coupons to purchase fresh, locally grown fruits, vegetables, and cut herbs from participating farmers at the Staunton, Verona, and Waynesboro Farmer’s Markets this summer, thanks to the Farm Market Fresh for Seniors Program.

The program is jointly sponsored by Valley Program for Aging Services, Virginia Department for Aging and Rehabilitative Services, and Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. In addition to supporting senior nutrition, the program also supports local farmers and farmers’ markets in the Staunton, Augusta County, and Waynesboro region. The program is supported by the USDA, Food and Nutrition Service.

To qualify for the program, individuals must be 60 years of age or older, live in Staunton, Augusta County, or Waynesboro, have a monthly income of no more than $1,561 (single) or $2,114 (couple), have transportation to one of the Farmer’s Markets, and be present to pick up the coupons. Individuals cannot be an immediate family member or live with a participating farm market vendor. Only one coupon book per eligible senior or two coupon books per eligible couple per Market Season will be permitted.

Farm Market Fresh for Seniors Program coupons are available on a limited, first come, first served basis. The program starts July 1 and ends in mid November. Recipients must complete a short form attesting to household income, date of birth, and can determine eligibility for coupons at the following VPAS Senior Centers:

Staunton Senior Center, 300 Churchville Avenue, 886-4634, June 26, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Waynesboro Senior Center, 325 Pine Avenue, 942-1838, June 27, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

VPAS Staff will also be accepting applications for the Senior Cool Care Program, sponsored by Dominion Energy. The same age and income guidelines mentioned above apply to this program. Eligible individuals who need help cooling their homes will receive a single-room air conditioner. A limited number of air conditioners are available. Fans are also available if the individual prefers to receive a fan. Those interested in applying should contact the local VPAS office at (540) 949-7141.

In accordance with Federal civil rights law and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) civil rights regulations and policies, the USDA, its Agencies, offices, and employees, and institutions participating in or administering USDA programs are prohibited from discriminating based on race, color, national origin, sex, disability, age, or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity in any program or activity conducted or funded by USDA.

Persons with disabilities who require alternative means of communication for program information (e.g. Braille, large print, audiotape, American Sign Language, etc.), should contact the Agency (State or local) where they applied for benefits. Individuals who are deaf, hard of hearing or have speech disabilities may contact USDA through the Federal Relay Service at (800) 877-8339. Additionally, program information may be made available in languages other than English.

To file a program complaint of discrimination, complete the USDA Program Discrimination Complaint Form, (AD-3027) found online at: http://www.ascr.usda.gov/complaint_filing_cust.html, and at any USDA office, or write a letter addressed to USDA and provide in the letter all of the information requested in the form. To request a copy of the complaint form, call (866) 632-9992. Submit your completed form or letter to USDA by:

mail: U.S. Department of Agriculture

Office of the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights

1400 Independence Avenue, SW

Washington, D.C. 20250-9410;

Office of the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights 1400 Independence Avenue, SW Washington, D.C. 20250-9410; fax: (202) 690-7442; or

email: intake@usda.gov.

This institution is an equal opportunity provider.

