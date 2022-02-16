Voyager Mountain electric bike: Saves time and money

Purchasing an electric bike will save you time and money in the long run, provided that you choose the right type of electric bike. We’ve all heard about expensive electric bikes that are also fragile and designed with performance in mind, not practicality or durability, but there are options out there for people who want to save time and money without sacrificing safety or quality.

If you’re looking to purchase your first electric bike or to purchase another one after a bad experience, this blog will teach you how to find the perfect motorized bicycle.

Introduction

The bike comes with a 250-watt motor, which is powerful enough to help you tackle tough terrain. You don’t have to worry about being stuck on a hill either.

The chain has been specially designed to maximize pedalling efficiency, so you won’t find it slipping off at any point during your ride. Plus, Voyager offers plenty of great accessories like lights and fenders that can be attached in minutes with its quick-release levers.

Thanks to all these features, Voyager Mountain can travel up to 24 miles per hour—more than twice as fast as walking.

And if that’s not enough for you, check out Voyager 10S.

Assembly

Once you’ve received your Voyager, a couple of minutes of assembly is all it takes to get your mountain electric bike up and running. Plug in your battery charger, charge up your battery overnight, then remove it from its cradle (which holds it firmly in place) so that you can remove its locking mechanism before attaching it to your bike’s frame.

It should be clear to anyone who’s assembled anything in their life that these aren’t particularly complex steps, but some users have found these instructions to be poorly written or confusing; if you encounter difficulty when trying to follow them on your own, consider contacting customer service for help.

Once you have everything assembled and your battery is charged, saddle up and ride away!

Performance

The electric-assist motor boosts riders up to 25 miles per hour and can last up to 20 miles on a single charge. It works by connecting to a bike’s front fork or rear wheel via an easily removable clip, turning it into an e-bike. The motor also limits maximum speed for safety reasons.

On hills, riders can elect to use pedal assist mode instead of turning on their own power, which makes climbing easier but is limited in distance due to battery power. The e-bike’s performance will be good enough for most riding situations, especially if you plan on doing some commuting and don’t need extreme speeds.

For example, I recently rode my Voyager with a friend from downtown San Francisco to my home in Mill Valley; we climbed more than 1,000 feet over 12 miles along steep city streets. The pedal assist was helpful when passing cars or trucks at intersections—the motor would push me past them without even having to think about pedalling hard myself.

Durability

Voyager uses a 6061 aluminium frame with a 100mm travel fork. The aluminium frame offers higher tensile strength than steel at a lighter weight, making it better for bumpy mountain trails.

Voyager is built to last. To prove Voyager’s durability and superiority over other electric bikes, [company name] is offering an unprecedented lifetime warranty on all of our products. No other electric bike brand can match Voyager’s unrivalled warranty.

When you buy Voyager today, you know that it will be there years down the road without fail as your local bike shop will be able to fix your Voyager if anything goes wrong due to a manufacturer defect.

Warranty & customer support

When you invest in a high-quality electric bike, you should expect it to be reliable for years. But if something breaks or goes wrong, it may be covered by a warranty. The Voyager electric mountain bike comes with a 2-year limited warranty that covers damage from normal wear and tear or manufacturing defects. If something breaks (and it’s not due to your own error) within two years of ownership, Voyager will repair or replace it at no charge.

Affordability

As with any physical activity, cycling is typically an inexpensive form of exercise. In fact, electric bikes can be more affordable than a traditional bicycle – because they eliminate most of your bike-maintenance costs. But e-bikes are also just as expensive as regular bikes: Depending on where you live, you can expect to pay anywhere from $1,000 to $2,500 for an electric mountain bike—and there’s no guarantee that it will hold up well over time.

Story by Umair Marry