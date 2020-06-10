Voting schedule for Charlottesville’s Got Talent!

The selection committee for Charlottesville’s Got Talent! was overwhelmed by the positive interest and talent our community has displayed in their submissions.

After much deliberation, a top ten group was selected. Now the Charlottesville community can review and vote for their top selection.

The top ten contestants were split into three groups. Each group will have its own voting timeline. Voting will open for Group 1 tomorrow, Wednesday, June 10 at 10 a.m. and will close Friday, June 12 at 6 p.m.

Voting for Group 2 will open on Monday, June 15 at 10 a.m. and will close on Tuesday, June 16 at 11:59 p.m. Voting for Group 3 will open on Wednesday, June 17 at 10 a.m. and will close Thursday, June 18 at 11:59 p.m.

Voting directions

Watch the video submissions that will be posted on the event page here and on our Facebook page. We will post each group’s submissions at 10:00AM on the day voting for that group opens. Vote for your favorite within each group! Visit the event page and click on the “CLICK HERE TO VOTE” for a link to vote for that day’s scheduled group. Contact info@theparamount.net with any questions, no phone calls, please. The video with the most votes in each group will move onto the “finale.”

Follow along online to see who the group winners will be. We will release directions on how to vote for the winner of Charlottesville’s Got Talent at the end of the week.

