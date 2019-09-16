Voting, elections community conversation in Waynesboro

The Waynesboro Democratic Committee and Augusta County Democratic Committee will host Lisa Jeffers, Director of Elections/Registrar, and Robert Horowitz, Secretary of the Waynesboro Electoral Board, on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. at the WDC/ACDC Headquarters in Willow Oak Plaza to discuss “The Crisis of Elections: Myths Debunked and the Future Revealed.”

Jeffers and Horowitz will provide a brief background on how elections are conducted in Waynesboro and a perspective of what’s to come in 2019 and 2020 elections.

The discussion is the latest of an ongoing series of Community Conversations to be held the third Wednesday of each month.

“We want to engage and inform people on issues that effect our community. Through these conversations, we hope to share ideas, information, and experiences that affect us all,” said Tiffany Potter, Chairperson, WDC.

All discussions are nonpartisan in nature, intending only to inform.

The event is free, open to the public, and all are welcome regardless of party affiliation.