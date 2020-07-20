Voters=Change hosting voter registration rally on Saturday
The nonpartisan group Voters=Change is hosting a voter registration event at the Gypsy Hill Park Bandstand on Saturday from 3-5 p.m.
The event will highlight information on early voting, absentee ballots and Election Day polling information.
Attendees are asked to wear a mask, practice physical distancing and use hand sanitizer. Disinfectant will be used in the registration area of this event.
