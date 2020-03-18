Voters in May city elections encouraged to vote absentee

Published Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020, 10:15 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

Voters in the city elections in Waynesboro and Staunton scheduled for May are being encouraged to vote absentee.

The Virginia Department of Elections is strongly encouraging absentee voting, advising voters to use reason 2A, “my disability or illness,” citing COVID-19 as the reason.

Voters who choose the absentee option should do so as soon as possible so they can get their ballots in time to return them by mail by Election Day.

Apply online for a Virginia absentee ballot >>>

Related