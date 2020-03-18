Voters in May city elections encouraged to vote absentee
Voters in the city elections in Waynesboro and Staunton scheduled for May are being encouraged to vote absentee.
The Virginia Department of Elections is strongly encouraging absentee voting, advising voters to use reason 2A, “my disability or illness,” citing COVID-19 as the reason.
Voters who choose the absentee option should do so as soon as possible so they can get their ballots in time to return them by mail by Election Day.
Apply online for a Virginia absentee ballot >>>
UVA Basketball Fans!
Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”
Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”
Buy here.