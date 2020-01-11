Volunteers wanted at Pamplin Park

Pamplin Historical Park and The National Museum of the Civil War Soldier is offering fun volunteer opportunities to help preserve history, and promote education.

Park staff will share information on volunteer opportunities at the Park and hold on-site interviews on Thursday, Jan. 23 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 28 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 1 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The National Museum of the Civil War Soldier, located at 6125 Boydton Plank Road, Petersburg.

These volunteer recruitment open houses are held in preparation for the busy spring field trip and travel season. Volunteers are vital in assisting Park staff with visitor needs, especially during the busy school season.

Volunteers may assist in a variety of areas that focus on the Park’s goal to help preserve history and promote education. Volunteers from all walks of life are welcome to attend: mature teenagers who want to expand their life experience, retirees who have time to do something they have always wanted to do, unemployed citizens who want to keep their skills sharp, and college students who want to give back to the community.

The question of why to volunteer is best summed up by former U.S. President George H. W. Bush’s statement, “We can find meaning and reward by serving some higher purpose than ourselves, a shining purpose, the illumination of a thousand points of light.”

For more information contact Christine Wuebker, Sr. Education, Interpretation and Volunteer Specialist, at 804-861-2408 or email cwuebker@pamplinpark.org.

One of “Virginia’s Best Places to Visit” according to the Travel Channel, and designated as a National Historic Landmark, Pamplin Historical Park & The National Museum of the Civil War Soldier is a 424-acre Civil War campus located in Dinwiddie County, offering a combination of high-tech museums and hands-on experiences. The Park has four world-class museums and four antebellum homes.

The Park is also the site of The Breakthrough Battlefield of April 2, 1865 and America’s premiere participatory experience, Civil War Adventure Camp.

For more information, call 804-861-2408 or visit www.pamplinpark.org.

