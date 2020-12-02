Volunteers needed for tree planting project in Augusta County

Volunteers are needed to plant more than 1,000 native trees on a farm in Augusta County beginning Thursday.

The planting is being done as part of a Chesapeake Bay Foundation conservation project that will create wildlife habitat, filter pollution, stabilize streambanks, and reduce runoff to waterways.

“Planting forested buffers along waterways is a great way to improve the health of our local streams and rivers, as well as waters downstream in the Chesapeake Bay,” said Alston Horn, a CBF restoration specialist based in the Shenandoah Valley.

The trees will fill four acres on the farm along Christian’s Creek and a smaller stream. On Thursday the planting will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., on Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., and on Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., with a number of shifts available during each day.

All volunteers must register beforehand and follow safety guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19, including wearing a mask and filling out a health screening form.

Volunteers can register at cbf.org/calendar.

Tools will be sanitized before and after use, and the number of volunteers at each site will be limited to ensure social distancing. Volunteers should be prepared to get wet and muddy and wear layers, long pants, and sturdy shoes.

Participants are encouraged to bring water.

This project is funded by the United States Environmental Protection Agency and the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality under a Section 319 grant agreement 16544 to the Chesapeake Bay Foundation.

