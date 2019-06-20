Volunteers needed for Harrisonburg emergency preparedness drill

Volunteers are needed for an upcoming drill in Harrisonburg focused on emergency responder preparedness.

The drill, scheduled for Monday, July 8, at James Madison University’s Bridgeforth Stadium, will simulate a mass casualty incident. The goal is to demonstrate the ability of local, regional, private, nongovernmental and state partners to evacuate the stadium and respond to injuries. In this drill, participants will respond as if a natural gas explosion has taken place.

Volunteers of all ages are needed to fill the role of actors for the drill, and those younger than 18 must be accompanied by an adult. Staff may apply mock injuries to some volunteers to assist in the simulation.

“This drill is a very important tool for emergency responders across our region,” Paul Helmuth, Harrisonburg Fire Department deputy emergency coordinator, said.

“The public’s support will go a long way toward making sure we are prepared for emergency situations such as these.”

Those interested in participating should contact Helmuth at Paul.Helmuth@harrisonburgva.gov.

