Volunteers needed at Post High House and Learning Lab

Published Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019, 8:33 pm

Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook

Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Post High House and Learning LabWaynesboro and Augusta County schools have partnered to move the Post High House and Learning Lab program for students with disabilities between the ages of 18 and 22 to a home next to Waynesboro High School.

The home is located at 344 S. Poplar Ave.

On Saturday, Sept. 28, a crew from Bear Creek Construction will be finishing a deck addition.

A community event is being held in conjunction with the work day to enlist volunteers to pitch in and help get the deck completed.

Bear Creek Construction builders will be there the entire time guiding and directing volunteers.

There are other tasks to help with if construction is not your cup of tea.

Here is a list of tasks that you could help with:

  • landscaping
  • cleaning out the basement
  • cleaning windows
  • cleaning out cabinets, sinks, showers
  • decorating
  • identifying items for a yard sale (there are a lot of donations that are not going to work in the home)

To volunteer, contact Ryan Barber with Waynesboro Public Schools at rbarber@waynesboro.k12.va.us or Kristi Williams at the United Way at kristi.williams.unitedway@gmail.com.


augusta free press

uva basketball team of destiny

Team of Destiny: Inside UVA Basketball's improbable run

Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.

The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.

Subscribe

Augusta Free Press content is available for free, as it has been since 2002, save for a disastrous one-month experiment at putting some content behind a pay wall back in 2009. (We won’t ever try that again. Almost killed us!) That said, it’s free to read, but it still costs us money to produce. The site is updated several times a day, every day, 365 days a year, 366 days on the leap year. (Stuff still happens on Christmas Day, is what we’re saying there.) AFP does well in drawing advertisers, but who couldn’t use an additional source of revenue? From time to time, readers ask us how they can support us, and we usually say, keep reading. Now we’re saying, you can drop us a few bucks, if you’re so inclined.

 

augusta free press
augusta free press news