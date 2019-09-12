Volunteers needed at Post High House and Learning Lab

Waynesboro and Augusta County schools have partnered to move the Post High House and Learning Lab program for students with disabilities between the ages of 18 and 22 to a home next to Waynesboro High School.

The home is located at 344 S. Poplar Ave.

On Saturday, Sept. 28, a crew from Bear Creek Construction will be finishing a deck addition.

A community event is being held in conjunction with the work day to enlist volunteers to pitch in and help get the deck completed.

Bear Creek Construction builders will be there the entire time guiding and directing volunteers.

There are other tasks to help with if construction is not your cup of tea.

Here is a list of tasks that you could help with:

landscaping

cleaning out the basement

cleaning windows

cleaning out cabinets, sinks, showers

decorating

identifying items for a yard sale (there are a lot of donations that are not going to work in the home)

To volunteer, contact Ryan Barber with Waynesboro Public Schools at rbarber@waynesboro.k12.va.us or Kristi Williams at the United Way at kristi.williams.unitedway@ gmail.com.