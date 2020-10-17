Volleyball: Virginia Tech edges Virginia in four-set thriller

Four sets, and Virginia Tech scored four more points than Virginia. Which equated to a 3-1 victory for the Hokies (3-1, 2-1 ACC), who prevailed in the tight 27-25, 29-31, 25-23, 26-24 final, in a match contested inside Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg.

Grace Turner led Virginia with 14 kills while Sarah Billiard (Matthews, N.C.) added 10. Mattison Matthews (Charleston, S.C.) added another nine kills while hitting .500 out of the middle.

Marisa Cerchio paced the Hokies with a match-hit 17 kills while hitting .432. Kaity Smith added 14 kills and Ashley Homan 10 to give Virginia Tech three in double figures.

“I don’t think either team played their best volleyball,” UVA head coach Aaron Smith said. “I definitely think we could have been better – it was a very high-error match for us.

“We’re down some people, but we were ready to play tonight and didn’t show up in the moments we needed to. It was a tight, hard-fought match and we needed to be one or two points better each set. We’ll be ready to do that on Sunday.”

Virginia and Virginia Tech meet again on Sunday (Oct. 18) in Blacksburg. The match will air on the ACC Network at 5:30 p.m.

