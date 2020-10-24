Volleyball: Virginia drops first of two with NC State in four-setter

Virginia (1-4, 0-4 ACC) fell 25-22, 25-16, 21-25, 25-21, to NC State (1-4, 1-4 ACC) on Friday evening inside Memorial Gymnasium.

Sophomore Jayna Francis led the Cavaliers with 13 kills while hitting a season-best .370. Junior Milla Ciprian returned to the court for the first time this season to produce 11 kills while redshirt sophomore Grace Turner added 10 to the effort.

NC State was paced by 23 kills from Jade Parchment, one off her career high. Melissa Evans added another 16 kills and Lydia Adam chipped in 11 to give the Wolfpack three in double figures.

Virginia and NC State square off on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. inside Memorial Gymnasium. The match will stream on ACCNX.

