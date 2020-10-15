Volleyball: UVA, Virginia Tech set for a pair of weekend ACC matches
The UVA volleyball team returns to action for the first time in a good while this weekend.
The Cavaliers (1-1, 0-1 ACC) are set for a pair of matches on Friday and Sunday at in-state ACC rival Virginia Tech (2-1, 1-1 ACC).
The weekend opens with a 6 p.m. first serve on Friday.
The second match is Sunday at 5:30 p.m.
Friday’s match will air on ACCNX while Sunday’s contest will appear on the ACC Network.
The ‘Hoos have won the past three meetings with the Hokies, including a season-closing sweep in Blacksburg last season.