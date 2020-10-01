Volleyball: UVA opens ACC slate this weekend at home with Duke
The UVA volleyball team begins ACC play this weekend with a pair of matchups against Duke.
The ‘Hoos will host the Blue Devils on Friday and Saturday in matches beginning at 6:30 p.m. both evenings.
Both matches will air on ACCNX. Links to the broadcasts and live stats are available on VirginiaSports.com.
UVA has been idle since a season-opening three-set win over The Citadel on Sept. 19.
Freshman libero Madison Morey earned ACC Freshman of the Week honors for her 20-dig performance in the sweep.
Her 20 digs were the most by a freshman since 2010 when Emily Rottman eclipsed the mark in a four-set match.
Veteran Sarah Billiard led Virginia with nine kills in the sweep of The Citadel.
Billiard had produced 10 kills against Duke in a three-set loss last season and has 19 kills in her past two matches against the Blue Devils.
Duke (2-0 in 2020) leads the all-time series with UVA by a 54-13 margin.
The Blue Devils swept last season’s lone meeting in Memorial Gym.
Virginia last defeated Duke in a four-set win back in 2015.