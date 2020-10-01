Volleyball: UVA opens ACC slate this weekend at home with Duke

Published Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, 4:29 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

The UVA volleyball team begins ACC play this weekend with a pair of matchups against Duke.

The ‘Hoos will host the Blue Devils on Friday and Saturday in matches beginning at 6:30 p.m. both evenings.

Both matches will air on ACCNX. Links to the broadcasts and live stats are available on VirginiaSports.com.

UVA has been idle since a season-opening three-set win over The Citadel on Sept. 19.

Freshman libero Madison Morey earned ACC Freshman of the Week honors for her 20-dig performance in the sweep.

Her 20 digs were the most by a freshman since 2010 when Emily Rottman eclipsed the mark in a four-set match.

Veteran Sarah Billiard led Virginia with nine kills in the sweep of The Citadel.

Billiard had produced 10 kills against Duke in a three-set loss last season and has 19 kills in her past two matches against the Blue Devils.

Duke (2-0 in 2020) leads the all-time series with UVA by a 54-13 margin.

The Blue Devils swept last season’s lone meeting in Memorial Gym.

Virginia last defeated Duke in a four-set win back in 2015.

Related

Comments