Volleyball: UVA faces #4 Pitt, Virginia Tech this week

UVA Volleyball (8-5) will make its debut on ACCN when No. 4 Pitt (11-1) visits Memorial Gymnasium on Wednesday night (Sept. 25). First serve is set for 6:30 p.m.

Following the showdown with the Panthers, the Cavaliers host rival Virginia Tech (7-6) on Friday (Sept. 27) for the first of two meetings between the teams in the Commonwealth Clash presented by Virginia529. The match is also scheduled for a 6:30 p.m. start.

Game Coverage

Wednesday’s ACC opener against Pitt marks the first conference volleyball match on ACCN. ACCN is available through participating TV providers. For more information on how to get ACCN, visit GetACCN.com.

Links to the live stream and live stats are available on VirginiaSports.com. The live stream is available only to subscribers whose TV provider carries ACCN.