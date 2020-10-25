Volleyball: NC State makes it two in a row on productive weekend in Charlottesville

Virginia (1-5, 0-5 ACC) dropped a 3-1 (24-26, 25-21, 25-21, 25-18) decision to NC State (2-4, 2-4 ACC) on Saturday.

Junior Milla Ciprian led Virginia with 13 kills, hitting .355 in the loss. She added eight blocks to lead the Cavaliers to 13 blocks as a team, their best effort of the season. Redshirt sophomore Grace Turner added 13 kills and 11 digs to record a double-double.

Jade Parchment led NC State with 15 kills in the win. Melissa Evans added 13 and Lydia Adam added 10 as the trio finished in double figures for the second night in-a-row.

Information from Virginia Athletics

