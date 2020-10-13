Volleyball: Liberty announces 2021 spring ASUN conference schedule

The ASUN Conference has announced its 2021 spring volleyball schedule, with each team competing in 14 matches. With the 2020 NCAA Volleyball Championship shifted to the spring, the ASUN Conference has moved its fall sports seasons to the spring as well.

The conference will be divided into North (Liberty, Bellarmine, Kennesaw State, Lipscomb, North Alabama) and South (FGCU, Jacksonville, North Florida, Stetson) divisions.

Liberty will face defending ASUN champion Kennesaw State and Lipscomb three times each, with two meetings each against ASUN newcomer Bellarmine and North Alabama. The Flames have one scheduled meeting against each Florida school.

The Flames’ conference slate opens Feb. 6 with a neutral-site match against North Alabama at Lipscomb, before taking on Lipscomb the following day. Liberty’s six ASUN home matches will all be in a row, staring with back-to-back (Feb. 19-20) contests against KSU in the new Liberty Arena. The 2021 spring slate wraps up with crossover weekends in Jacksonville, Fla. (March 12-13) and DeLand, Fla. (March 18-19).

The ASUN Conference will release championship information at a later date.

Liberty’s 2021 Spring ASUN schedule is listed below. The schedule is tentative and subject to change. The Lady Flames’ non-conference matchups will be announced at a later date.

2021 Liberty Volleyball ASUN Spring Schedule

Feb. 6 – vs. North Alabama (Nashville, Tenn.)

Feb. 7 – at Lipscomb (Nashville, Tenn.)

Feb. 12 – at Bellarmine (Louisville, Ky.)

Feb. 13 – vs. Lipscomb (Louisville, Ky.)

Feb. 19 – Home vs. Kennesaw State

Feb. 20 – Home vs. Kennesaw State

Feb. 26 – Home vs. Bellarmine

Feb. 28 – Home vs. North Alabama

March 5 – Home vs. Kennesaw State

March 6 – Home vs. Lipscomb

March 12 – at Jacksonville (Jacksonville, Fla.)

March 13 – at North Florida (Jacksonville, Fla.)

March 18 – at Stetson (DeLand, Fla.)

March 19 – vs. FGCU (DeLand, Fla.)

