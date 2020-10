Volleyball: Dates for rescheduled UVA-UNC matches

Virginia and North Carolina have rescheduled their previously postponed matches for Saturday, Oct. 31, and Sunday, Nov. 1, in Chapel Hill, N.C.

The Saturday meeting is slated for a 5 p.m. first serve while the Sunday match is set for a 4 p.m. start against the Tar Heels.

Both matches are scheduled to air on ACCNX.

