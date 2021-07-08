Voices of the Shenandoah announces Summer 2021 storytelling, music Events

Published Thursday, Jul. 8, 2021, 12:05 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Friends of the North Fork of the Shenandoah River is hosting an event series this summer entitled “Voices of the Shenandoah – In Story and Song,” featuring storytelling, music, and education around the Shenandoah River at local breweries throughout the Valley.

Events

Thursday, July 15: Pale Fire Brewing (Harrisonburg), 7 to 10 p.m., Live Music: Joshua Vana

Friday, Aug. 13: Backroom Brewery (Front Royal), 5 to 8 p.m., Live Music: Prince Bellarose

Friday, Sept. 17: Swover Creek Farms (Edinburg), 6 to 9 p.m., Live Music: Katie and Kelly

Submission details

Experienced and novice storytellers and musicians are encouraged to enter.

Stories: When read aloud, story submissions should be limited to 8-10 minutes in length. To enter your story you may email your full written entry or audio/video recording to mariama.dryak@fnfsr.org. Or, you may call 540.459.8550 to leave a two- to three-minute summary of your story by voicemail (please limit summaries to two to three minutes). However you submit, be sure to include your name, phone number and email address with each story submission.

Songs: Songs intended for entry may be submitted by attaching your recording in an email to mariama.dryak@fnfsr.org. You are also welcome to play your song into the voice messaging system by calling 540.459.8550. Submit only one song per email or call, and be sure to include your name, phone number and email address with each musical entry. Lyric-less entries are welcomed, too.

All entrants are welcome to make more than one story or music submission.

If selected: The stage will be yours at one of the three “Voices” events this summer where you will be able to share your full story or perform your music.

Submission deadlines: 11:59pm July 1 for the August event; 11:59pm Aug. 1 for the September event.

Winner Notifications: Selected story tellers will be notified two weeks after each deadline.

Questions? Contact our Program Coordinator, Mariama Dryak, for more information (mariama.dryak@fnfsr.org).