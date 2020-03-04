VMI’s Travis Evee named SoCon Freshman of the Year

Published Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020, 4:35 pm

VMI guard Travis Evee was voted SoCon Freshman of the Year, the second Keydet guard in three years to earn that honor.

Evee, an economics and business major from Randolph, Mass., leads the Keydets and all SoCon freshmen in scoring with a 12.6 points per game average and has posted seven 20+ point games this year in addition to nailing six treys in four separate games.

Evee entered the starting lineup in December and closed out the month averaging 21.2 points and leading VMI in scoring all five December games. Against Virginia Tech on Dec. 21, Evee tallied all of his points in the second half while matching his career-high with six three-pointers.

He also scored a career-high 26 points in the Dec. 4 game at Duquesne after first reaching the 20-point mark against Presbyterian on Nov. 11.

VMI opens action in the first round of the 2020 Ingles Southern Conference Basketball Championship Tournament in Asheville, N.C., on Friday against Samford. The game will be aired on ESPN+ and tip at 5 p.m.

