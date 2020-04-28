VMI’s Issi French earns honorable nention All-American water polo honors

VMI senior goalie Issi French earned honorable mention All-American honors Monday from the Association of Collegiate Water Polo Coaches.

She is just the second Keydet to achieve All-American status in water polo program history (Shelby Barkley in 2017 and 2018).

French earned Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference (MAAC) Defensive Player of the Week honors twice this year. She finished the spring season as the leader in many categories in program history, including games played, minutes played, goals-against average and saves in a game, season and career.

French had an outstanding spring, boasting an 8-0 record, 86 saves, a .541 save percentage and an 8.68 goals-against average. She ranked third in the conference in goals-against average this year and was second in save percentage. French earned nine MAAC Player of the Week awards in her career.

“Congratulations to Issi on being named All-American,” said head coach Ryan Pryor. “In addition to her outstanding athletic ability, Issi’s work ethic, positive attitude, selflessness, and humility is remarkable. It is a very well-deserved honor and a great way to cap off her terrific career at VMI!”

